683 Capital Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

683 Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 73.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,370 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Vimeo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vimeo by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vimeo by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vimeo by 947.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vimeo stock remained flat at $$52.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 39,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,933. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

