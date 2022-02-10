683 Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 42.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,112,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921,530 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptose Biosciences were worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 27.5% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 510,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 45.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,373,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 428,586 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 34.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 512,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 132,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 32.6% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,115,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,623 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

APTO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.28. 11,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,111. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Rafael Bejar bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erich Platzer bought 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $315,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 316,465 shares of company stock valued at $395,926 in the last quarter. 8.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.