683 Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.8% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,436,000 after purchasing an additional 842,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SNDX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $772.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.57. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 678.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 35,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $703,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $420,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,851 shares of company stock worth $3,911,117 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

