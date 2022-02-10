683 Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,552 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.34% of Cue Biopharma worth $10,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CUE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cue Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:CUE traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $7.05. 3,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 654.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

