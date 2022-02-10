$7.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will report $7.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.54 billion and the lowest is $7.50 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $6.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $31.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.29 billion to $32.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $36.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.57 billion to $39.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

MU stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,474,994. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

