741,304 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 741,304 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,923,000. Medtronic accounts for 2.2% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.88. The stock had a trading volume of 205,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.66.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.