8PAY Market Capitalization Tops $2.32 Million (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $121,622.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00047209 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.61 or 0.07063613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,195.65 or 0.99887616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00049464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00053129 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006558 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars.

