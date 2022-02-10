$91.15 Million in Sales Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will post $91.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $95.97 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $47.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $318.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $314.60 million to $323.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $313.79 million, with estimates ranging from $299.51 million to $323.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 659,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 134,461 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,158,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 622.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,186,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 1,022,091 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth about $662,000. Institutional investors own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

SB traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $4.13. 46,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,052. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $493.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

