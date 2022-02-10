94,000 Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,466,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of G. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,851 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Genpact by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,545,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,077,000 after purchasing an additional 909,038 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Genpact by 9,677.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 788,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,478,000 after purchasing an additional 780,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,952,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $39.04 and a 12-month high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

