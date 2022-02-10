$970.53 Million in Sales Expected for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will report sales of $970.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $968.27 million to $973.60 million. GoDaddy posted sales of $873.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year sales of $3.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GoDaddy.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GDDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $491,861. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 113.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after buying an additional 100,652 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 26.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after buying an additional 133,817 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 70.8% during the third quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 318,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after buying an additional 131,879 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $74.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average of $73.44.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.