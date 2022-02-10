$999.50 Million in Sales Expected for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will report $999.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $952.00 million. Colfax posted sales of $828.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year sales of $3.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Colfax.

Several analysts recently commented on CFX shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

NYSE CFX traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,616. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.70.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Colfax by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 345,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,878,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $3,347,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

