A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.69% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.00. The company had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.58. The stock has a market cap of $862.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of -0.47. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $80.93.

In related news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,560 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $330,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $122,603.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,307 shares of company stock worth $1,213,056. 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $758,000. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

