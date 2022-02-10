Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.9% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $40.83 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

