Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ABST stock opened at C$12.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,598.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of C$9.16 and a 12 month high of C$25.00. The company has a market cap of C$605.33 million and a P/E ratio of -69.83.

About Absolute Software

Absolute is a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions and the industry’s only undeletable defense platform embedded in over a half-billion devices. Enabling a permanent digital tether between the endpoint and the enterprise who distributed it, Absolute provides IT and Security organizations with complete connectivity, visibility, and control, whether a device is on or off the corporate network, and empowers them with Self-Healing Endpoint®️ security to ensure mission-critical apps remain healthy and deliver intended value.

