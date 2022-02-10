Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ) Trading Up 14.8%

Aceto Corporation (OTCMKTS:ACETQ)’s stock price was up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 4,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,479,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11.
Aceto Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACETQ)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aceto (ACETQ)
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Aceto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aceto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.