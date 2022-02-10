Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP lowered its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 157,393 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACRS. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 53,325 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $6,146,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1,244.2% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 533,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 493,962 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $11,853,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $780.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACRS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

