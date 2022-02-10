Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Shares Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,305 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Adicet Bio were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACET. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 745,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 44,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew Sinclair acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $480.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACET. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.61.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

