Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Boosted by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,484 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 3.5% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $48,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,815,951,000 after acquiring an additional 132,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,892,316,000 after acquiring an additional 121,756 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $13.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $508.50. 53,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831,309. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $608.73. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $239.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.79.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

