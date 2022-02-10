Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI) Trading Down 5.6%

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.70. 223,818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 410,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Advanced Human Imaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Advanced Human Imaging developed and patented a proprietary dimensioning technology which enables its users to check, track and assess their dimensions in conjunction with known health risk indicators using only a smartphone both privately and accurately. Advanced Human Imaging is based in PERTH, Australia.

