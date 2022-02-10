Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,026 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 92.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 234.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,564,000 after purchasing an additional 241,232 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 200.9% in the second quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 354,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,642,000 after acquiring an additional 236,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,507.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 82,120 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 91.1% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 146,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,584,000 after acquiring an additional 69,876 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 109.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 41,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOV opened at $98.83 on Thursday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.64 and a 1-year high of $146.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.79 and a 200 day moving average of $101.37. The firm has a market cap of $618.18 million, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 97.64%. The company had revenue of $814.35 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 29.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Financial Services, and Corporate.

