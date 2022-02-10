Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $219,000 Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 163.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Stepan by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Stepan by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stepan by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after buying an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 15,427 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $108.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.72. Stepan has a 12 month low of $104.05 and a 12 month high of $139.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.69.

A number of analysts have commented on SCL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

