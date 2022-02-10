Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $223,000 Holdings in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of America First Multifamily Investors worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATAX. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 514,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 134,076 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $638,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 691,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATAX stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 17.02, a quick ratio of 17.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $438.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.32%.

ATAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James began coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 5,200 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 36,497 shares of company stock valued at $241,708 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

