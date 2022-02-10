Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 738 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 1,455.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,841,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,016,000 after purchasing an additional 31,688 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,799,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,551,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,628,000 after purchasing an additional 146,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,555,000 after purchasing an additional 49,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NYSE FHI opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $41,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $268,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $436,363. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

