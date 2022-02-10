Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 344,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 295,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period.

Shares of GSST stock opened at $50.42 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60.

