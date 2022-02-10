Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 9.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NXP opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

