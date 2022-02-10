Adzcoin Market Cap Tops $67,703.59 (ADZ)

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded 54.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Adzcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adzcoin has a total market capitalization of $67,703.59 and approximately $33.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Adzcoin has traded up 84.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00010230 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00090230 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.07 or 0.00357841 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000638 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Adzcoin Profile

Adzcoin (ADZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 49,827,043 coins. The official website for Adzcoin is adzcoin.org . The official message board for Adzcoin is forum.adzbuzz.com . Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adzcoin plans to replace traditional online advertising with a decentralized blockchain-based system that will empower website administrators and allow users to support content they enjoy by choosing to view certain ads instead of blocking all of them. ADZcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency (digital money) that can be traded for Bitcoin or that can be replaced for advertising space on the ADZbuzz network. Every ADZcoin represents part of the daily ad inventory on the fast-growing ADZbuzz network, giving it the intrinsic value. Advertisers pay billions of dollars for ad space elsewhere but with ADZcoin they can swap them for lifelong ad credits on the ADZbuzz network. “

Buying and Selling Adzcoin

