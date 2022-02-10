AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.750-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.300-$3.500 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACM. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.67.

Get AECOM alerts:

NYSE:ACM traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.30. The stock had a trading volume of 22,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,588. AECOM has a twelve month low of $52.45 and a twelve month high of $78.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AECOM stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.