AGCO Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AGCO in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGCO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $130.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.89. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $108.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 56.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

