AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.17.

NYSE AGCO opened at $130.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.84. AGCO has a twelve month low of $108.56 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 56.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

