Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Holdings Cut by Archon Partners LLC

Archon Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Archon Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069,443 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,386 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 67.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.50.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $6,454,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 956,873 shares of company stock valued at $170,953,150. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $5.08 on Thursday, hitting $174.61. The company had a trading volume of 179,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.76. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

