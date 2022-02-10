Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Danske lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

DETNF traded down $2.30 on Thursday, hitting $30.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289. Aker BP ASA has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $41.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.69.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

