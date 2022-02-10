Alchemy Pay Trading 52.9% Higher This Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $222.27 million and $145.80 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0554 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 52.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.95 or 0.00283358 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00083168 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00106704 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003808 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,008,728,073 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

