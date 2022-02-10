Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI) Trading 1.4% Higher

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI) shares traded up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $26.13. 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alexis Practical Tactical ETF stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,711,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,356 shares during the period. Alexis Practical Tactical ETF makes up 2.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 84.02% of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF worth $46,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

