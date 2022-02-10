Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alico, Inc. is an agribusiness company operating in Central and Southwest Florida. The company is involved in various operations and activities including citrus fruit production, cattle ranching, sugarcane and sod production, and forestry. The company also leases land for farming, cattle grazing, recreation, and oil exploration. “

NASDAQ ALCO opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alico has a 1-year low of $28.54 and a 1-year high of $39.05.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Alico had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alico will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALCO. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alico in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,391,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alico by 829.4% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 86,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 77,553 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Alico by 301.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 60,644 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alico in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alico in the third quarter valued at approximately $980,000. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations in agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through Alico Citrus and, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

