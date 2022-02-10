Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Up to $8.01

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $8.30. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 206 shares.

ALHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 419,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $8,439,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 127,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $2,570,922.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,892,066 shares of company stock worth $138,599,447.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,539,000 after purchasing an additional 209,969 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.