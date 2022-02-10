Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) COO Scott Sheldon Sells 11,000 Shares

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) COO Scott Sheldon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $1,882,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Sheldon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Scott Sheldon sold 576 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $100,391.04.

ALGT opened at $182.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $163.60 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.89.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $448,712,000 after buying an additional 60,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,253,000 after buying an additional 156,614 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,995,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,631,000 after buying an additional 26,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,763,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.45.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

