Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) COO Scott Sheldon Sells 11,000 Shares

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) COO Scott Sheldon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $1,882,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Scott Sheldon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Scott Sheldon sold 576 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $100,391.04.
ALGT opened at $182.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $163.60 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.89.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $448,712,000 after buying an additional 60,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,253,000 after buying an additional 156,614 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,995,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,631,000 after buying an additional 26,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,763,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.45.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
