Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $105.05

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.05 ($1.42) and traded as low as GBX 104.78 ($1.42). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 107.80 ($1.46), with a volume of 845,222 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Pharma from GBX 106 ($1.43) to GBX 121 ($1.64) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 106.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 105.11. The firm has a market cap of £593.55 million and a P/E ratio of 33.15.

In related news, insider Peter Butterfield sold 269,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.38), for a total transaction of £274,805.34 ($371,609.66).

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 80 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

