Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 50 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Seaboard by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Seaboard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Seaboard by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Seaboard by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Seaboard by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEB stock opened at $3,958.99 on Thursday. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $3,099.02 and a 52 week high of $4,400.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

