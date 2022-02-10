Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires Shares of 19,700 Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Aspen Aerogels at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASPN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.10.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.43. The company has a market cap of $952.68 million, a PE ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 1.72. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

