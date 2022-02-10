Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 471.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of Global Medical REIT worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,348,000 after buying an additional 305,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,256,000 after purchasing an additional 123,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 619,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,252,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,488,000 after purchasing an additional 80,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 242,959 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $18.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 546.70%.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

