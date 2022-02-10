Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 346 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,282,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,807,000 after buying an additional 319,353 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,687,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,773,000 after acquiring an additional 398,384 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 955,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,344,000 after purchasing an additional 51,797 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after purchasing an additional 22,305 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNA. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.43. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). CNA Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.