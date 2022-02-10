Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 4,100 Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of Paysafe worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter worth about $12,043,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Paysafe by 75.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 24,765 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000.

Get Paysafe alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSFE shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Paysafe stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Paysafe Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $353.59 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.