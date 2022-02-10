Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 730 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of Triumph Group worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the third quarter worth $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Triumph Group by 128.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.