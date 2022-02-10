Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €269.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($309.20) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($304.60) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($293.10) price target on Allianz in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($270.11) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €237.00 ($272.41) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €240.00 ($275.86) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allianz presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €245.54 ($282.23).
Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €231.95 ($266.61) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €214.17 and a 200 day moving average of €204.40. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($192.30) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($237.70).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
