Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) is MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,695,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,674 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial makes up approximately 3.3% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned 0.78% of Ally Financial worth $137,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

ALLY stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.77. 64,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,818,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.39 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $139,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,101 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

