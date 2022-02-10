Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $44.87 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average is $54.97.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 173,914 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.
