Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires New Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $80.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.53. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

