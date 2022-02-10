Altshuler Shaham Ltd Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 26.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $44.75 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16. The company has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 64.86, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Wichmann bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,515 shares of company stock worth $3,172,073 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

