Altshuler Shaham Ltd Makes New Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 213 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,674,000 after buying an additional 599,221 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,990,000 after purchasing an additional 313,011 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 21,882.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 276,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,216,000 after purchasing an additional 275,278 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,085,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,636,000 after purchasing an additional 170,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,378,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.71.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $175.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.61 and a 52 week high of $179.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.15 and its 200 day moving average is $166.69.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

