Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes $46,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after buying an additional 117,132 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 26,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 15,544 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,677,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,158,000 after buying an additional 679,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 94,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $67.14 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $149.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

